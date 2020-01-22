Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Hi I’m Matrix and I am still waiting for a loving place to call home. The folks here think I’m full of playful sweetness, and am a happy, adventurous one-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix. I came to Cedar Bend as a stray and now have all vaccinations up-to-date and looking for a home without other dogs, cats or children.

Stop in and visit me and my pals!

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com