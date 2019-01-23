Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Hi – Boo here. I am about six years old and am a Tiger & Domestic Short Hair mix female cat. I came to Cedar Bend as an owner surrender, who would like to be your affectionate, independent and curious (and sweet!) housemate. My adoption fee is $35, which includes spay, vaccinations, worming, microchip and start on flea/tick prevention. Stop by and visit!

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com