Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Sasha. I’m about three years old and a medium sized female Calico. I came to Cedar Bend as a stray, and am declawed. My vaccinations are up to date and I’m looking for someone to love. Folks here think I have a goofy, sweet, cuddly and adventurous spirit and am wanting to share it with you – stop out and see if we are meant to be together. We love visitors at Cedar Bend!

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com