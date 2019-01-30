Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Max and I am of mixed cattle dog heritage. I am a male (about 2 yrs old), of medium stature whose vaccinations are up to date and am ready to be adopted. I came to Cedar Bend through a partnering animal resuce organization. Staff here think I have a sweet, curious, happy and affectionate disposition. My adoption fee is $190.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com