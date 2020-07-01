Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Spice is my name and I’m a happy-go-lucky kitten with a curious heart. Bright eyed and bushy tailed, you can find me snuggled up or playing with my siblings, Pepa and Destiny. We arrived at Cedar Bend as strays (approx. 8 weeks old) and ready for a happy home. For more information, please call CBHS adoptions at 319-232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com