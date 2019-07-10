Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Moo; how do you do? I am a Domestic Short Hair adult male cat whose vaccinations are up-to-date and I am neutered. I came to Cedar Bend as an owner surrender and am about 3 years old.

I am a happy cat, with a goofy, sweet, adventurous spirit that would love to be loved by you.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com