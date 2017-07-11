Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Slinky is about 2 years old and is a handsome boy who loves squeaky toys! He is very gentle, and would likely be great with children. Slinky does well with other dogs, and appears to have had minimal exposure to cats. Slinky appears to know a few commands, and loves to go for walks! Adoption fee of $190 includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip, and a start on flea/tick prevention.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com