Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Zinc came to Cedar Bend through a partnering animal rescue organization and is about six years old. Zinc is a happy older pup that likes to play with toys and loves interacting with people. This goofy and bouncy boy knows how to sit on command and will almost always make you laugh. He seems to do well with other dogs but not cats. If interested, please call CBHS adoptions at 319-232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com