Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Cuddles was brought to Cedar Bend after her previous owners had a new baby and is about 3 years old and declawed on her front paws. She is a laid back girl who enjoys being petted and loved on. She is an affectionate girl, who does well with other felines, and has done well with dogs in the past. Cuddles would make a wonderful companion for nearly any home! Her adoption fee is $35.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com