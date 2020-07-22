Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Meet Colonel Mustard: This majestic boy is as handsome as he is friendly! Colonel Mustard is a very nice cat with a laid-back personality. He is usually found dozing in the cat rooms, but will happily get up to greet anyone that comes in. Colonel Mustard is seeking a home where he will be regularly brushed to maintain his beautiful coat. For more information, please call CBHS adoptions at 319-232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com