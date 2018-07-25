Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Rosco is a Cairn Terrier who is about 8 years old and is affectionate, calm/gentle, cuddly, happy, sweet gut who walks well on a leash. For more details on Rosco please contact Cedar Bend Humane Society at (319)232-6887. His adoption fee is $100 which includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip, and a start on flea/tick prevention.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com