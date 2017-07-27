Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Ross is a sweet, big, happy boy (2 yrs.) who enjoys to be around people. His favorite thing to do is go for a run! Ross’ favorite toys are rope toys and tennis balls. He knows numerous commands, has done well with house training, and does well being kenneled while alone. He would make a great companion for an active family, or someone with a large fenced in yard. Ross’ breed is difficult to determine – may include shepherd, boxer, or lab. He is about 45 pounds of mixed breed dog that has a wonderful personality! Adoption fee: $190.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com