Conrad is a sweet and sleepy boy (about 6 months old) that tends to sit back to relax and watch the world go by. He is has an easy-going personality and would make a nice little nap buddy or lapcat. Adoption fee includes neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip, and a start on flea/tick prevention. For more information, please call CBHS adoptions at 319-232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com