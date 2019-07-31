Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Daisy and I’m about 9 weeks old. I came to Cedar Bend as a stray. Folks here think I am curious, sweet, cuddly and affectionate, just as a kitten should be. My adoption fee includes spay, vaccinations, worming, microchip, and start on a flea/tick prevention plan.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com