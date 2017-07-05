Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Bart is a pure joy to be around. He is very playful and gets along with other cats here at the shelter. When he isn’t playing with his favorite toys he loves receiving attention and getting petted. Bart is 3 years old, current on vaccinations, microchipped, FELUK tested, and started on flea/tick prevention. Stop by and meet Bart and have a play date with him! Bart’s adoption fee is $80.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com