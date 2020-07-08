Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Hi I’m Herky – a Jack Russell Terrier mix who arrived at Cedar Bend as a stray. I’m approximately 10 months old and I do know how to sit on command. I’m out to win your heart with my spunkiness! I love playing with toys and would love to be a part of an active family and/or be a great walking partner, but I may be a little overbearing to some cats. Please call CBHS adoptions at 319-232-6887 if interested in meeting me.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com