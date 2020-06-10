Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Meet Whiskey, a large young male German Shepherd who came to Cedar Bend as a stray. He does know how to sit on command, and is seeking a home that will give him plenty of space to run, play and have fun. He is a very energetic dog that would make a great jogging partner and bounces off the walls in excitement when he meets people! He would do well with older kids or another dog to play with.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com