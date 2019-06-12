Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Bruce, a Labrador Retriever mix. I came to Cedar Bend as an owner surrender, and am about 2 years old. My vaccinations are up-to-date and I am neutered. I do know how to lay down on command and think I can be taught more tricks and commands. I am an affectionate, cuddly guy and would love to be your new best friend. For more details please contact the folks at Cedar Bend at 319-232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com