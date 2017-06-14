Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Simon (about 5 years old) is a handsome chocolate point Siamese that loves to chase anything that rolls! He gets along well with older children, and would prefer to be the only pet in the home. He is not a huge fan of being held, but he loves to be petted and sitting by your side as your relax on the couch. He is fairly independent, and would love to find a home that respects his space when he requests it. Simon is declawed on his front paws; his adoption fee is $80.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com