Mama came to CBHS as an owner surrender, about 2 years old. Mama is a cheeky, independent kitty, as many tortoiseshells can be! She is typically sweet-tempered and will happily settle on your lap for snuggles. With hypnotizing green eyes and gorgeous coat color, Mama is a very well behaved cat and does fine with other cats but would bat at the dog when he was being too nosy. She can hold her own when she needs to! If interested, please call CBHS adoptions at 319-232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com