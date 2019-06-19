Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Isadora came to Cedar Bend as an owner surrender, Her vaccinations are up-to-date and she is spayed. Isadora is about 11 years of age and a Domestic Long Hair. This girl is deaf and needs a home that will go slow with here. She is sweet, cuddly, and affectionate. For more details please contact Cedar Bend at (319) 232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com