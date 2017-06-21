Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Cassidy is a happy, energetic 3 year old who wants to snuggle. While he is fairly active, he does calm down and he enjoys laying next to you as you relax. He always wants to have a paw on you to make sure you are near, however! If you move, he will be right by your side and ready to go. Cassidy would make a great companion for any person who is willing to spend a little time with basic training. While he is great with dogs, he should not be in a home with cats. He would likely make a wonderful family dog, and would love to be home with you! His adoption fee is $190.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com