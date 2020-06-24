Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Bob here. I arrived at CBHS as a stray and the folks here think I’m about 7. I know many tricks and commands (sit, shake, high five, lay down and speak) and am a sweet boy who loves attention (who doesn’t?) and being close to my handler. I like other dogs, but cats no so much. For more information, please call CBHS adoptions at 319-232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com