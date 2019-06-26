Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Meet Bernie! Bernie is an adult, male Australian Shepard who is looking for a good home. He came to Cedar Bend as a stray, is about 6 years old and prefers a home without cats. His vaccinations are up-to-date and knows how to sit and shake on command. Bernie has a sweet, curious and happy disposition and looking for a family to love. Come visit today!

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com