Monty is a handsome, well-mannered boy who came to Cedar Bend as a stray. This sweet boy (a Rhinelander) loves to eat strawberries, be held, and does not appear to be afraid of much. He appears to be about 9-10 months old. It is difficult to tell, however, because this handsome boy was a stray! He would make a wonderful addition to nearly any family!

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com