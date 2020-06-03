Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Frank is a Mastiff mix who came to Cedar Bend through a partnering animal rescue organization. He’s about 3 years old and knows a few commands including sit, lay down and fetch. He is one of the most endearing dogs you could ever meet with sweet puppy eyes and a big squishy smile. He loves people but may not do well with another dog or cat. For more information please call CBHS adoptions at 319-232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com