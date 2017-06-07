Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Aria is about 1 year old and an excitable girl who enjoys the company of people she knows. She can be shy at first, however, she warms up quickly. Aria is looking for a home that will give her lots of love and attention! She is an attention hog according to the staff at Cedar Bend. Aria would benefit from going for numerous walks, or having an outside pen that she could exercise in during the day to relieve some of her built up energy. She is a wonderful girl! Adoption fee: $190 which includes spay, vaccinations, worming, microchip, and started on flea/tick prevention.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com