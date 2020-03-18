Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Gort and I arrived at Cedar Bend as a stray. I’m a male Tiger cat, about 5 years old who is neutered and ready to be your best friend. Folks here think I have a sweet, curious, happy and cuddly vibe and I’m ready to prove them right. Please contact Cedar Bend Humane Society to set up a meet and greet at (319) 232-6887 or stop out for a visit!

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com