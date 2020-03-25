Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Hi, Pop here. I’m about 7 years old and I came to Cedar Bend as an owner surrender.

I am part Siamese and looking to share cuddles with a new family. For more details, please contact Cedar Bend Humane Society at (319) 232-6887. My adoption fee includes neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip and a start on flea/tick prevention.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com