Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Hi! My name is Dusty. I arrived at Cedar Bend as a stray. I am about a year old and a Domestic Short Hair feline who is neutered, has vaccinations up-to-date and ready to be cuddled. Folks here think I am sweet, happy, cuddly and a curious kind of guy. Stop out and see if I might be the right cat for you.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com