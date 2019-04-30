Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Hi, Slick here. I am an adult male Coonhound/Cattle Dog mix. I arrived here at Cedar Bend through a partnering animal rescue organization and I am about 3 years old. I’m a fun guy to have around and my adoption fee includes vaccinations, worming, microchip and start on a flea/tick prevention program. Please contact Cedar Bend Humane Society at 319-232-6887 for more details.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com