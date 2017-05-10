Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Marilyn & Stella are two beautiful guinea pigs that have a lot of personality! They both enjoy being held, and love to be petted by gentle hands. If you are interested in adopting these two little ladies, contact the Cedar Bend Humane Society! Their adoption fee is $15 dollars for the pair (cage not included).

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com