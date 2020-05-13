Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Meet Winchester, a young male (1½ yrs) Coonhound & German Shorthaired Pointer Mix who is ready for a new home. Winchester came to CBHS as a stray. Winchester is a goofy and playful boy that loves belly rubs! He is food motivated and will sit and shake for treats. He is calm and comfortable in the presence of other dogs and seems to enjoy their company. When introduced to a cat he seemed overbearing in a non-aggressive way. Because we have no prior history, we would suggest a home with no cats. Due to his high energy, size, and aloofness, we recommend a home without young children. For more information, please call CBHS adoptions at 319-232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com