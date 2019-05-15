Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Meet Miss Cookie. Cookie is a laid back Corgi/Collie Mix adult (about 6 years of age) female who is looking for a new home after coming to Cedar Bend through a partnering animal rescue organization. The staff here find her sweet, curious, affectionate and a little goofy. Contact Cedar Bend Humane Society for more information at (319) 232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com