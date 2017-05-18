Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Sienna is about 2 years old and has a good deal of puppy energy! She loves to be outside and on walks and would enjoy the playful company of other canines. She would also play with a cat if given the opportunity, this being said, some cats may find her energy a bit overwhelming. She should meet all young children in the home prior to adoption to assure that her energy won’t be too overwhelming. She is a wonderful girl! Adoption fee: $190.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com