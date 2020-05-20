Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Irene is an Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler Mix who arrived here as a stray. She is about 12 years of age with a calm and gentle senior disposition and is looking for a family to spoil her. She loves attention and enjoys being around other dogs who aren’t overbearing. Please consider opening your heart and home to a senior shelter pet in need! Please call 319-232-6887 if interested in meeting Irene.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com