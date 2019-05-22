Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Elsie and I am an owner surrender. I am about two years of age and a Domestic Short Hair (white & caramel color) who is declawed, spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations. My adoption fee includes microchip and start on a flea/tick prevention program. Come out for a visit!

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com