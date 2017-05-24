Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Liberty, a Bluetick Coonhound is about 5 years old. She has been fairly quiet and reserved but has slowly begun to come out of her shell, and starting to enjoy treats and squeaky toys! Liberty is a beautiful girl who would benefit from a basic dog training class, who only wants to be loved. She seems to walk well on a leash, and appears to have some reservations about strangers. She would do best in a home without cats as she is very driven to chase cats. Her adoption fee is $190.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com