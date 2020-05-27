Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Meet Pepperjack. He came to CBHS as a stray and was raised in a foster home. Pepperjack is an exciting kitten. He loves to play with other cats and dogs. His favorite toy is a jingle ball. Pepperjack will meow as loud as he can when he misses you, even though you are right next to him. He will find the highest place to sit so he can watch over his home. For more information, please call CBHS adoptions at 319-232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com