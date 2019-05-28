Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Wolf and I came to the shelter through a partnering animal rescue organization. I am an adult male German Shepherd/Husky mix who is up-to-date on vaccinations. I am roughly 15 months old with a goofy, happy, sweet disposition and the staff here say I am fun to have around!

Come out & visit!

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com