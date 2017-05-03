Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Snowball is an 8 month old boy with a big personality! He is what the staff at Cedar Bend consider to be a “ham!” He loves to play with toys, chase anything that rolls, and does great with other felines at Cedar Bend. His previous owner noted that he would prefer to live with older children or adults. He tends to play very rough, romp and play all over the home, and isn’t a fan of people pulling on his tail or ears. His adoption fee is $80 – includes neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip, and started on flea/tick prevention.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com