Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Ziggy is about 4 years old, with a unique personality and appearance! He is believed to be a Manx mix, which causes him to have a short, stubby tail. Ziggy also appears to have an old injury to his ear, which has resulted in him having a “crinkle” ear. His adoptive owners will likely need to it on a regular basis to prevent infection from occurring; this should not be a difficult task as he doesn’t seem to mind. He is a fantastic boy who loves to be around people! He also appears to get along fairly well with other cats. Stop by Cedar Bend to check this handsome boy out! His adoption fee is $80.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com