Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Crush and I am an adult, male Domestic Short Hair cat, looking for adoption. I came to Cedar Bend as a stray and I’m about 4 years of age. My vaccinations are up-to-date, and I have been microchipped, wormed and started on a flea/tick prevention program. Give a call if you’d like to meet me (319-232-6887).

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com