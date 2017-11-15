Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Moria was brought to us from a partnering animal rescue in Missouri and is about 5 years old. She is an excitable girl who loves to run and explore! She has a goofy personality, and she loves toys! She does well with most other dogs, however, Moria should not live with cats. Moria would greatly benefit from a basic obedience training, and someone to work with her consistently. She is a wonderful and sweet girl! Her adoption fee is $190.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com