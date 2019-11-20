Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Hi Tippy here! I’m an adult female (about 7 yrs old) Cattle Dog/Pit Bull Terrier mix who came to Cedar Bend as an owner surrender. I’m a calm, happy, affectionate and a low energy kind of gal who knows how to sit and shake on command, but prefers a home without cats or children. For more details, please contact Cedar Bend at 319-232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com