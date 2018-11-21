Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Timothy arrived at Cedar Bend as a stray. He is a curious, adventurous, sweet and cuddly 4 month old kitten who is currently in a foster home. If you are interested in adopting Timothy, a meet-and-geet can be set up upon receiving an approved adoption application. His adoption fee is $85.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com