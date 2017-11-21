Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Taco and his brother, Pizza, were brought to Cedar Bend after being found as strays. Taco is about 8 weeks old. Taco is timid but still loves to be around people and is snuggly once he warms. He always wants to be near activity, but prefers to observe rather than be part of the action! He has a very sweet, quiet personality. Taco is currently in a foster home. If you are interested in adopting him, a meet-and-greet can be set up upon receiving an approved adoption application. Adoption fee is $85. Adopters will be responsible for getting the kitten neutered, and will receive a $50 deposit back upon proof of neuter by a designated deadline. Failure to meet this deadline will result in seizure of the feline, and the adoption fees will not be refunded.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com