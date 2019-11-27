Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Cheeseball here and I am looking for love. I am a Domestic Short Hair, adult male cat who arrived at Cedar Bend as a stray. I am about 4 years of age, neutered and my vaccinations are up to date. I’m a happy kind of guy, sweet and cuddly by staff observations and ready to be your best buddy. Come out and visit today!

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com