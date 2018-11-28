Hi! Chip here. I am about 2 years old, a male Border Collie/Boxer mix who arrived at Cedar Bend as a stray. I get along well other dogs but prefer a home without children. The folks here think I am sweet, playful, smart and curious, as I know how to sit, shake, and lay down. My adoption fee is $190. Come visit me and my friends!

Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com