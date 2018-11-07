Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Hi I am Duncan, an adult (about 15 months old) male, medium size American Staffordshire Terrier mix canine. I do know how to sit and people here at Cedar Bend think I am sweet, affectionate, happy, cuddly and an energetic kind of guy. My adoption fee is $190, which includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, worming and microchip. Stop in and visit!

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887.

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com